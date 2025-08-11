250 Firms From Islamic Countries To Invest In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): A group of religious scholars and investors from 10 Islamic countries stressed attracting investment and developing a plan under which 250 companies from Islamic countries would invest 900,000 US dollars each in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the central Pansjher provincial administration wrote a group of religious scholars and traders from nearly 10 Islamic countries met with governor Hafiz Mohammad Agha Hakim.

It said the delegation consisted of representatives from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Malaysia, Palestine, Syria, and India, who, in a meeting with the governor emphasized the expansion of trade and attracting investment in the province.

According to the statement, they expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan, especially in Panjshir, and pledged to present the true picture of Afghanistan to the Islamic world and investors.

At the meeting, the governor said the country's infrastructure had been completely destroyed over the past 50 years, but now Afghanistan had emerged from those crises and was rebuilding its foundations.

He explained, Afghanistan today has more suitable ground for investment than ever before, and investors from Islamic countries should invest to strengthen a“pure Islamic system”.

Previously, no fundamental work has been done in the education, health, agriculture, and mining sectors of Panjshir Province, and now there is a dire need for investment in these sectors.

He asked the traders to invest in these areas and encourage other businessmen as well.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Zandani, head of the Yemeni Ulema Council, described Afghanistan's security as unprecedented and explained he was very impressed by visiting some provinces of the country and observing security.

He assured he would convey the true image of Afghanistan to the Islamic world and urged investors to continue trading and investing in Afghanistan with confidence.

Qatari investor Mohammad Hassan Al-Emadi announced his readiness to invest in the tourism and agriculture sectors and considered Afghanistan a suitable platform for investment.

Khalid, a Yemeni businessman and head of the Islamic Finance Board, said:“I came to Afghanistan with the intention of investing so that the new Islamic system in this country can stand on its own feet, and I consider this my responsibility”.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is facing many threats and conspiracies, but these scholars and investors are trying to strengthen this system, he added.

The statement from the governor's house said Khalid announced the development of a plan according to which about 250 companies and investors from Islamic countries will invest 900,000 US dollars each in Afghanistan,.

