Good-Lite Awarded GSA Contract For Vision Screening Products


Good-Lite Available on the GSA Advantage

90 Years of Vision

Good-Lite awarded GSA contract 36F79724D0208 to supply vision screening tools to federal agencies, including the VA, DoD, and other healthcare organizations.

Good-Lite Company , the leading manufacturer of evidence-based vision screening and diagnostic tools, is proud to announce it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule contract: 36F79724D0208. This award enables Good-Lite to offer its high-quality vision screening and diagnostic products directly to federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and other healthcare-related government organizations.

“This GSA contract award marks a significant milestone in our mission to support federal healthcare professionals with tools that improve patient outcomes, We're honored to provide trusted solutions that meet the rigorous demands of government healthcare providers.”

said Chris Greening, President – Good-Lite Company.

Under this contract, federal buyers can conveniently access a wide range of Good-Lite's clinically-validated products through the GSA Advantage platform. For more information, visit our website or find our catalog on GSA Advantage.

