All Good Presents Celebrates Completion Of The All Good Trifesta Season With Over $25,000 Raised Through Positive Legacy Partnership

Three iconic festivals unite music and community for a summer of celebration and impact

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Good Presents , a longtime leader in the live music and festival community, is proud to announce the successful completion of its 2025 All Good Trifesta season-three distinct festivals brought to life with a shared vision of music, community, and purpose. Through its partnership with nonprofit Positive Legacy, this year's Trifesta raised over $25,000 that helped support their mission and several grassroots organizations focused on youth development, community resilience, and local impact in Central Ohio, Frederick/Baltimore Maryland & Appalachian communities.

The Trifesta-comprised of Dark Star Jubilee (Legend Valley, OH), All Good Now (Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD), and 4848 Festival (Snowshoe Mountain, WV)-represents a homegrown festival arc designed to celebrate not only live music but the regional roots, people, and places that give it meaning. Across three weekends of music, dancing, and connection, over 17,500 fans gathered to experience a shared sense of joy and purpose.

This year's collaboration marked a major milestone for All Good Giving, a philanthropic initiative founded by All Good Presents to channel the energy of its events into meaningful social good. Through their partnership with Positive Legacy, All Good Giving expanded its reach and operational capacity, creating more touchpoints for fans to give back and deepening the impact across the communities that host these beloved festivals.

"At its core, The All Good Trifesta is about more than the music," said Tim Walther, founder of All Good Presents. "It's about building community, honoring our region, and using our collective energy to give back. Working with Positive Legacy brought that intention to life in such a powerful and tangible way this year. All Good Giving was born from a desire to make our festival space more than just a weekend escape. The funds raised this summer will go directly into the communities that continue to welcome and support us."

Through on-site experiences and online auctions at each event, fans contributed to a collective fundraising effort that benefited:



LEADS Community Action Agency

Mission: LEADS is a caring organization that helps people in need. LEADS works to identify and remove the causes of poverty and provide direct assistance for people in nearby communities. They operate three area community food pantries, offer programs to assist with utility bills, housing and other emergency needs for local residents.



Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts (CCTA)

Mission: To educate through the arts by creating theatrical experiences that inspire thought, action, creativity and change. Programs serve children ages 3 - 18 in the Baltimore-Washington area



Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership Of Frederick County

Mission: Homeless students to realize their best potential, complete their education, and be poised to break the cycle of poverty they find themselves in. Serving more than 600 students in Frederick County, MD.

High Rocks

Mission: Our mission is to EDUCATE, EMPOWER and INSPIRE young people in West Virginia. High Rocks is a LEADER in TRANSFORMING the lives of young people and the impact they have on their communities.

All three festivals integrated opportunities for fans to engage with nonprofit partners, donate through auction bids, or directly support meaningful causes while enjoying the music and the environment. Items auctioned included signed festival memorabilia, VIP upgrades, and locally crafted goods.

"All Good Presents is a model for how the live music industry can make a real impact," said Carrie Reppert, Executive Director of Positive Legacy. "What makes All Good so unique is that their commitment to community doesn't end when the music stops. They've built a platform where fans can not only experience joy and connection, but also leave something meaningful behind. That's what Positive Legacy is all about."

About All Good Presents

All Good Presents, based in Frederick, MD has been a leading concert promoter and festival producer for the last 30 years in the Mid-Atlantic region. Nationally known for curating music festivals such as the All Good Now, 4848 Festival and Dark Star Jubilee, the team also presents upwards of 100 indoor concerts per year in the DC / Baltimore metropolitan area and proudly manages Dark Star Orchestra. All Good Presents frequents premiere indoor concert venues such as The Anthem, 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre, The Hamilton, Baltimore Soundstage, the 8×10 and more. With a focus on feel-good music, All Good Presents is known for hosting Grammy nominated acts such as; Lake Street Dive, Greensky Bluegrass, Sierra Ferrell, The Revivalists, Grace Potter and Billy Strings. They also bring hundreds of additional artists to the market including Goose, Dark Star Orchestra, Wood Brothers, Lotus and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, to name a few. All Good Presents has played a key role in the curating and development of DC as one of the strongest Jam Band markets in the country.

Launched in 2024, All Good Giving is the charitable arm of All Good Presents, created to turn the collective energy of the festival community into support for causes that matter-especially in the regions where its events take place. The initiative focuses on youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and community wellness.

About Positive Legacy

Positive Legacy's mission is to integrate music and service by taking actions that positively impact people and the environment. Fueled by the power of music and a passion for sustainability, their goal is to inspire people to take action, help those in need and care for the planet. Since 2009, Positive Legacy has harnessed the power of live music events to provide grants totaling almost $1.4 million to complete 89 community projects in the United States, Mexico and across the Caribbean.

