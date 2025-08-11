Equipment Maintenance Technicians Welcomes New Technician To Support Growing Demand

Equipment Maintenance Technicians adds a new technician to enhance service capacity and meet the increasing demand .

- Zal Hyde, Owner of EMT

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equipment Maintenance Technician has announced the addition of a highly skilled technician to its expanding service team. This strategic hire comes as EMT continues to experience increased demand for both in-shop and mobile heavy equipment repair Colorado , driven by the state's ongoing construction, logistics, and industrial growth.

The new technician brings a strong background in heavy machinery maintenance, hydraulics, and diagnostics. This expertise strengthens EMT's capacity to respond quickly to client needs, ensuring minimal downtime for critical equipment.

A Word from the Owner

“Expanding our team ensures we can respond faster and serve more clients statewide,” said Zal Hyde, Owner of EMT.

About Equipment Maintenance Technicians

Based at 13780 E. Smith Drive Aurora, CO 80011 , EMT has been providing reliable equipment repair and maintenance solutions for over 30 years. The company specializes in servicing heavy machinery, material handling equipment, and industrial fleets, offering both in-shop repairs and fully equipped mobile service units.

