The Brookbush Institute Publishes A NEW Course: 'Acute Variables: Exercise Order'

Acute Variables: Exercise Order -

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excerpt from the New Course: Acute Variables: Exercise Order- Related Article: Cardio or Strength First? Here's What the Research Says- Pre-approved for CE and the Certification: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT)This course offers a comprehensive, research-driven analysis of exercise order, a critical yet often overlooked training variable. You'll learn how exercise order influences strength, hypertrophy, power, volume, neuromuscular recruitment, and session efficiency. Whether you're training for fitness, sport, or physical rehabilitation, this course will provide the evidence-based recommendations needed to optimize the order of exercises in your routines and programs.WHAT YOU WILL LEARN:- How exercise order influences strength, hypertrophy, power, and total work output- Why exercises that are prioritized should be performed early-and not alongside other movements targeting the same muscle groups- Why large-muscle-group and multi-joint exercises should generally come before small-muscle-group and single-joint movements- When it's advantageous to perform upper-body exercises before lower-body, and back exercises before chest- What the research actually says about pre-exhaustion protocols and their effect on performance and adaptation- Whether strength or aerobic training should come first in a session-and how that decision affects long-term progressFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)What is the best exercise order for strength training?- Starting with large muscle groups, multi-joint, high-priority exercises, such as squats or bench presses, typically yield the greatest strength gains.Should I do cardio before or after weightlifting?Most research supports strength training before aerobic exercise to avoid compromising strength performance and adaptations.Does exercise order matter for muscle growth (hypertrophy)?- Yes-muscles targeted earlier in the session may experience slightly greater hypertrophy, especially in higher-volume programs.Is it better to do upper body or lower body first?- If priorities are equal, performing upper-body exercises first may offer a slight performance advantage, particularly in early sets.Do pre-exhaustion strategies improve results?- Despite increased muscle activation, pre-exhaustion routines tend to reduce reps, force, and velocity-potentially limiting gains in strength and power.PRE-APPROVED CREDITS FOR:- Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) CertificationPRE-APPROVED CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDITS FOR:- Athletic Trainers- Chiropractors- Group Exercise Instructors- Massage Therapists- Occupational Therapists - Intermediate- Personal Trainers- Physical Therapists- Physical Therapy Assistants- PhysiotherapistsTHIS COURSE INCLUDES:- AI Tutor- Course Summary Webinar- Study Guide- Text and Illustrations- Audio Voice-over- Research Review- Sample Routine- Practice Exam- Pre-approved 3 Credit Final ExamFOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

