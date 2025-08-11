'Echoes Of Valour' Starring Divya Dutta, Neeraj Kabi To Have Closed-Door Screening At Venice Film Festival
The film is a poignant biopic on the mother of an Indian army soldier. It took over four years to go into production, and is a layered meditation on motherhood, loss, and the often-unseen strength of women in the shadow of conflict.
Talking about the film, Indira Dhar shared“'Echoes of Valour' has been an intensely personal journey, one that explores the fragile terrain of love, loss, and the human instinct to seek redemption. For its first intimate showing to be at Venice feels deeply right. I'm honoured to begin the film's conversation with the world in a place that values both vulnerability and vision. Returning to the international festival circuit after 'Putul' has been both humbling and energizing, this moment feels like a quiet coming home”.
The film offers a powerful reflection on the emotional terrain shaped by conflict and the quiet resilience of those who endure it.
It is produced by Margaret Zambonini and IKA Studios and will screen as part of a private close door showcase during the Venice Film Festival 2025.
Producer Margaret Zambonini said,“'Echoes of Valour' a biopic, captivated my attention from the outset. I was immediately drawn to the story of Shukla Bandopadhyay. As a mother, she grappled with the profound grief of losing her son to a terrorist on the Kashmir border. Her only aspiration for gaining peace was to risk her own life to connect with the mothers of the enemy's soldiers and terrorists”.
“This poignant tale encapsulates the profound love and passion of a mother. Through her courageous act, she discovered the strength to grieve for her son. As the daughter of a British soldier, who endured immense hardship, and the mother of three sons, I felt an immediate kinship with the story”, she added.
Venice Film Festival 2025 is set to be held from September 6, 2025.
