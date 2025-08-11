REPEAT - Tevogen CEO Affirms Strong Growth, Capital Position, And AI Expansion In Letter To Stockholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARREN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or“Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), today released a letter to stockholders.

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

Tevogen has rapidly evolved from a biotechnology innovator into a dynamic enterprise expanding into artificial intelligence through Tevogen.AI. Our mission remains steadfast: delivering clinically impactful, economically accessible therapies by leveraging cutting-edge science and technology.

Tevogen has become a recognized name for its business philosophy of social responsibility, patient affordability and cost efficiency. In under five years, we validated our proprietary ExacTcellTM platform, completed successful proof-of-concept clinical trial of the platforms first product, established drug discovery R&D center - currently in the process of establishing our own GMP cell manufacturing facility, expanded corporate infrastructure, built a robust intellectual property portfolio, and established one of the pioneering AI initiatives in the industry - assets of significant value, while maintaining 74% insider equity ownership.

With the successful launch of our proprietary AI-driven PredicTcellTM platform, we've significantly enhanced target discovery efficiency. Strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, such as Microsoft and Databricks, have accelerated our progress. Recent patent filings further secure our intellectual property in AI-driven predictive modeling, positioning us at the forefront of innovation.

Importantly, Tevogen Bio is well capitalized, having access to necessary funding we may require to fully execute our current growth strategy, including the accelerated development of While the sector faces significant challenges, our company continues to grow, underscoring the foundational strength of our company.

We deeply appreciate your continued support as we work toward our vision of transforming healthcare through democratizing access. It feels good to be part of this growth story and am grateful to my colleagues at Tevogen for their exceptional expertise, dedication, and, above all, their compassion for others.

Sincerely,

Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH

Founder and CEO, Tevogen Bio

Recent Announcements



Tevogen Highlights 74% Insider Ownership, Reinforcing Long-Term Vision

Tevogen Signs Letter of Intent for New In-House Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility

Tevogen.AI Builds Alpha Version of PredicTcell Model with Microsoft and Databricks; Observes Drastic Time Reduction in Target Analysis Translating to Potential Savings of Billions in Drug Development Costs Tevogen's New Headquarters, Fully Funded by CEO, Centralizes R&D and AI Teams to Accelerate Innovation



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen's plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen's development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“possible,”“potential,”“goal,”“opportunity,”“project,”“believe,”“future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen's commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen's business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen's limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

