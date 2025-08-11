Shilpa Shetty Commemorates 'Dhadkan' Turning 25 In Her Unique Way
Shilpa decided to commemorate the special milestone in her unique style. She was seen enjoying the title track of "Dhadkan" on her television screen while relishing what seemed to be Kullad ice cream. The clip also showed the diva fondly lip-syncing the song.
Towards the end of the clip, she is heard saying, "I am getting the same feeling while eating this."
Made under the direction of Dharmesh Darshan, "Dhadkan" features Shilpa, Suniel, Akshay, and Mahima Chaudhry in lead roles, along with Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and Manjeet Kullar as the ancillary cast.
Produced by Ratan Jain under the banner of Venus Records & Tapes, "Dhadak" is believed to be loosely based on Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë.
The project follows the journey of lovers Anjali (Played by Shilpa) and Dev (Played by Suniel), who wish to get married; however, her family gets her forcefully married to Ram (Played by Akshay). Years later, Dev shows up to reunite with Anjali; however, by then, she has fallen for her husband.
Released in the cinema halls on August 11, 2000, "Dhadkan" received positive reviews from critics and emerged as a major triumph at the box office.
Not just that, the music album of the movie also emerged as the second best-selling album of the year after "Mohabbatein".
"Dhadkan" has now achieved cult status.
Up next, Shilpa will be seen playing the role of Satyavati in the forthcoming Kannada action drama "KD: The Devil".
Helmed by Prem, the project will also see Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi in key roles, along with others.
Backed by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, "KD: The Devil" is expected to get a theatrical release on September 4.
