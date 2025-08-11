403
China seeks to develop brain-computer interface technology
(MENAFN) China is actively pursuing leadership in the development of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, which allows direct communication between the human brain and external devices using only thought.
The country has announced a strategic plan aiming for major breakthroughs in critical BCI technologies by 2027, positioning itself to become a global frontrunner by 2030.
By that time, China aims to establish a secure and dependable industrial ecosystem featuring two or three world-leading companies, supported by smaller firms specializing in advanced technologies and innovative products.
Analysts note that China’s advanced medical infrastructure and clear policy direction provide it with a competitive advantage on the world stage.
Significantly, ongoing projects have already yielded practical benefits. For instance, at Beijing’s Xuanwu Hospital affiliated with Capital Medical University, a semi-invasive BCI device has enabled a patient suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, to communicate.
