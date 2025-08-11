Hit Roblox Game, Salvage Safari, Unlocks The Power Of Youth As Eco Champions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting with the trusty, players design and upgrade custom robots to take on eco-missions in the wilderness zones surrounding the arena of Robot Worl . As they explore, they unlock special player bots hidden throughout each biome - each with its own powers and personality to help clean up the world and rise through the ranks. When stuck, players can head to their garage and use crafting stations to build new bots, upgrade parts, or create a completely custom bot to meet the challenge.

Instead of just sorting waste, players launch it into ever-changing receptacles with speed and precision, racking up points and earning crafting materials they can use to power up their bots. Along the way, they uncover hidden quests, earn rewards, and learn real-world lessons about recycling, the circular economy and sustainability - all while immersed in fast-paced, action-packed gameplay.

FOR 24 HOURS ONLY

Players who log in on Aug. 12 can claim the exclusive International Day of Youth '25 Badge - available for just 24 hours. This limited-edition badge celebrates young leaders driving change for a cleaner planet. It's a one-day-only chance to show off eco-actions and unlock a custom bot skin designed for youth-led impact.

One day. One badge. One chance to level up.

Niagara Cares, the charitable arm of Niagara Bottling, LLC, teamed up with Filament Games to expand Salvage Safari with epic new worlds, bigger rewards, and even more ways to explore real-world recycling habits. Players can now dive into an environmental adventure that's more customizable, expansive and action-packed than ever - where every bot they build and every biome they explore unlocks new ways to clean up the world and lead the charge.

"At Niagara, we believe that learning how to protect the planet should feel like an adventure - not a chore," said Ann Canela, Head of Niagara Cares at Niagara Bottling. "Salvage Safari shows that building real-world skills like recycling and sustainability can be fun, empowering and unforgettable. By teaming up with Filament Games, we're helping young players see themselves as heroes in the fight for a cleaner future."

With Salvage Safari, Niagara Cares is turning gameplay into impact. Over 900,000 players (and counting!) have already jumped into the action - launching waste, unlocking eco-challenges and discovering how their choices shape the world around them. Through hands-on missions, imaginative play and a whole lot of eco-powered fun, players aren't just learning - they're leading.

Niagara Cares is the heart of what we do and who we are at Niagara Bottling. For more than 60 years, we have been making a difference for our Team Members, consumers and communities through philanthropic giving, volunteering, water donations and disaster relief. As a family-owned business, we are committed to creating meaningful change for our communities through a spirit of giving back both big and small. For more information, visit niagarawater/niagara-cares .

Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, Calif., Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading U.S. beverage manufacturer, Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks and non-dairy milk products. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Marvin Roca

707.540.1850

[email protected]

SOURCE Niagara Bottling