Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ecuador Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Three Injured

2025-08-11 09:13:42
(MENAFN) Eight individuals lost their lives and three sustained injuries Sunday when armed assailants unleashed gunfire on a crowd outside a nightclub in Santa Lucia, located in Ecuador’s western Guayas province, according to local media reports.

The attackers reportedly arrived in two vehicles early Sunday and opened fire on patrons gathered outside the venue.

Authorities confirmed that among the deceased was Jorge Urquizo, who is the brother of Santa Lucia’s mayor, Ubaldo Urquizo.

Guayas province has been grappling with a surge in violent crime, primarily fueled by gang-related violence.

Facing rising turmoil, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced a 60-day state of emergency starting August 6 across Guayas, Manabi, and two additional provinces, citing serious internal unrest.

