How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection In EU - Eurostat Data
Among EU countries, the largest number of temporary protection status recipients from Ukraine were accepted by Germany (1,196,645 people; 27.8% of the total), Poland (992,505; 23%), and the Czech Republic (378,420; 8.8%).
Compared to the end of May 2025, by the end of June, the total number of people from Ukraine under temporary protection in the EU increased by 32,940 (+0.8%).
The highest ratio of persons granted temporary protection per 1,000 persons was observed in the Czech Republic (34.7), Poland (27.2), and Estonia (25.1), while the EU average was 9.6 per 1,000 persons.
As of June 30, Ukrainian citizens accounted for over 98.4% of persons granted temporary protection in the EU.
Adult women accounted for 44.7% of persons. Minors accounted for almost a third (31.2%), while adult men accounted for about a quarter (24.1%) of the total.
As reported by Ukrinform, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive, which granted Ukrainians fleeing Russian bombs the right to legally stay in the EU and receive basic social services, including healthcare, education, and the right to employment.Read also: Inviting Zelensky to Alaska meeting would be best decision – Polish deputy PM
In June this year, the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council decided to extend the EU Temporary Protection Directive until March 4, 2027.
Illustrative photo: DPA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment