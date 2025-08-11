How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection In EU - Eurostat Data

MENAFN - UkrinForm) These data were published on August 11 by Eurostat , according to Ukrinform.

Among EU countries, the largest number of temporary protection status recipients from Ukraine were accepted by Germany (1,196,645 people; 27.8% of the total), Poland (992,505; 23%), and the Czech Republic (378,420; 8.8%).

Compared to the end of May 2025, by the end of June, the total number of people from Ukraine under temporary protection in the EU increased by 32,940 (+0.8%).

The highest ratio of persons granted temporary protection per 1,000 persons was observed in the Czech Republic (34.7), Poland (27.2), and Estonia (25.1), while the EU average was 9.6 per 1,000 persons.

As of June 30, Ukrainian citizens accounted for over 98.4% of persons granted temporary protection in the EU.

Adult women accounted for 44.7% of persons. Minors accounted for almost a third (31.2%), while adult men accounted for about a quarter (24.1%) of the total.

As reported by Ukrinform, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive, which granted Ukrainians fleeing Russian bombs the right to legally stay in the EU and receive basic social services, including healthcare, education, and the right to employment.

In June this year, the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council decided to extend the EU Temporary Protection Directive until March 4, 2027.

