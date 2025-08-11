CUCM 12.5 Support Ending August 31, 2025 UCC Networks Offers Call Manager Upgrade Services

Cisco Call Manager 12.5 Support Ends Aug 31, 2025 – UCC Networks Delivers Cisco Call Manager Upgrade Services

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UCC Networks , a Cisco Professional Services partner specializing in Unified Communications solutions, has announced that Cisco Call Manager (Unified Communications Manager) version 12.5 will officially reach End of Support (EoS) on August 31, 2025. Businesses that continue to operate on this version after the deadline risk security vulnerabilities, operational downtime, and vendor support.

Once support ends for CUCM 12.5, organizations can expect:

.No security updates – increasing exposure to cyber threats.

.No bug fixes or feature enhancements – leaving known issues unresolved.

.No Technical Assistance Center (TAC) support – making outages more difficult and costly to resolve.

.Potential compatibility issues – affecting new devices, apps, and integrations.

Benefits of Upgrading to Cisco CUCM 14.x or 15x, provides:

.Enhanced security and compliance with modern standards.

.Improved system performance and reliability.

.Access to new collaboration features to boost productivity.

.Better integration with modern communication tools.

UCC Networks' CUCM Upgrade Services . UCC Networks provides a structured process for organizations transitioning from CUCM 12.5:

1 & Planning – Review of the current environment, dependencies, and integrations, followed by a migration Execution – Deployment of the latest supported version with minimal downtime and thorough & Adoption – Administrator and end-user training, plus quick reference Support – Proactive monitoring and long-term maintenance options.

Migrating to Webex Calling :

Clients can choose to upgrade to newer Cisco versions or migrate to the Webex Cloud for enhanced collaboration and flexibility. With proven expertise, UCC Networks ensures a smooth, secure, and efficient migration that keeps operations running flawlessly

Deadline Approaching:

With CUCM 12.5 End of Support set for August 31, 2025, early planning can help organizations avoid the last-minute demand that often occurs before major vendor deadlines.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a communications solutions provider specializing in Cisco Professional Services, including design, deployment, migration, and support of Unified Communications systems. With expertise in complex enterprise environments, UCC Networks delivers secure, reliable, and scalable communication solutions tailored to each client's needs.

