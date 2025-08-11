EASA Certifies Hartzell Polaris Propeller For Diamond DA40 NG

Diamond Aircraft Offers Hartzell's Polaris Propeller as Factory Option on DA40 NGs.

- Jon Stoy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hartzell PropellerWIENER NEUSTADT, AUSTRIA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hartzell Propeller, a Signia Aerospace company and global leader in advanced propeller design and manufacturing, has received approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its 3-blade Polaris high-performance carbon fiber propeller for use on Diamond DA40 NG aircraft.Working closely with Diamond Aircraft, this Hartzell propeller is now also available as a factory-installed option on new Diamond DA40 NG models.Hartzell's lightweight Polaris propeller offers enhanced performance and durability over the standard wood-core propeller. The new propeller and included spinner delivers smoother operation, improved climb rates, and a 2 to 3 KTAS increase in cruise speed. Additionally, it features a quieter, eco-friendly noise signature of just 74.1 dB(A).“The Top Prop performance conversion kit for the DA40 NG includes our carbon fiber propeller, choice of a white or metallic silver composite spinner, and complete STC documentation,” said Jon Stoy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hartzell Propeller.“It's an ideal upgrade for operators seeking advanced technology, enhanced performance, and long-term durability.”The 74-inch diameter Polaris propeller is designed specifically for the Austro Engine E4-A and features a robust Bantam aluminum hub. It comes with a 2,400-hour or 6-year Time Between Overhaul (TBO) and is covered by Hartzell's comprehensive warranty through the first overhaul cycle. The Top Prop conversion kit is available for DA40 NG aircraft equipped with either MÄM 40-434 (Cowling Redesign) or OÄM 40-310 (Exhaust System with Muffler).Engineered for low weight and inertia, Hartzell's Polaris propeller is built using advanced structural carbon fiber composites, delivering excellent reliability, durability, and lifecycle value. Proven across multiple platforms, Hartzell's carbon fiber propellers continue to set the benchmark for General Aviation performance and innovation.About Diamond AircraftDiamond Aircraft, headquartered in Austria with facilities in Canada and China, is a leading aircraft manufacturer in General Aviation. Founded in 1981, Diamond Aircraft has pioneered many aviation firsts and achieved numerous milestones and industry expert accolades. The company has more than 1,500 employees worldwide and offers the most complete range of certified piston aircraft models.About Hartzell PropellerHartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit .About Signia AerospaceSignia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Engine Tech and Hartzell Aerospace Welding & Manufacturing). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit .

