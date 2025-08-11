ARKO Corp. Remodels Its Second Fas Mart Store Featuring Its New Fas Craves Food Concept In Mechanicsville, VA

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, proudly announces the opening of its second fas craves location, located in Mechanicsville, Virginia, at 7559 Cold Harbor Road. This site is part of ARKO's ongoing initiative to elevate the customer experience through remodeled stores featuring its innovative food-first concept, fas craves.

This location opened to customers on August 6, 2025, and will host a grand opening celebration from September 17–30, offering special promotions and community events.

This store is centered around a crave-worthy menu of hot and cold grab-n-go items designed for today's busy consumer. Whether it's a quick breakfast, a convenient lunch, or an afternoon snack, fas craves offers delicious, satisfying options throughout the day.

The fas craves menu includes Hot and Cold Grab-n-Go, Roller Grill, Bakery, and expanded Dispensed Beverages, with standout items like crispy chicken biscuits, zesty potato wedges, mozzarella sticks, jumbo chicken wings, the Ultimate Chicken Tender, Tyson® chicken sandwiches, and Pub burgers. Beverage choices include nitro cold brew, bean-to-cup fresh hot and iced coffee, iced teas, lemonades, Frazil Slush, and Café Tango frozen coffee.

“This second fas craves location continues to show how we're transforming the convenience store experience with elevated food options,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO at ARKO Corp.“With each fas craves store format, we're giving our customers something new to crave-and a reason to keep coming back.”

The Mechanicsville store has been designed with the customer in mind, featuring an upgraded interior layout, modern digital menu boards, new restrooms, and a cleaner, brighter shopping experience.

To celebrate the opening, customers can enjoy exclusive food deals including two crispy Ultimate Chicken Tenders and a small side of potato wedges for just $4.99, and any fountain drink, tea, or lemonade for only 99 cents.

This second fas craves location marks a continued expansion of the fas craves concept, on the heels of the new to industry Handy Mart that opened in Kinston, NC on July 31, 2025, featuring the fas craves concept.

While enjoying the new delicious food and beverage menu, customers can also take advantage of the exciting Fueling America's Future promotion-saving up to $2 off per gallon of gas by enrolling in the fas REWARDS® loyalty program, purchasing participating products, and entering their phone number at the pump to watch the savings add up!















About ARKO Corp .

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: . To learn more about ARKO, visit: .

