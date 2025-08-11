403
Vance Says U.S. Will No Longer Fund Ukraine
(MENAFN) Washington has announced it will cease direct financial support to Ukraine, US Vice President J.D. Vance told media on Sunday. He emphasized that while the US will no longer fund Ukraine, European allies may continue backing Kiev by purchasing weapons from American manufacturers.
Vance stated, “But we're not going to fund it ourselves anymore,” underscoring a shift in US policy as the conflict persists.
This declaration came shortly after Vance met with several Western European and Ukrainian officials in London, including UK Foreign Minister David Lammy. Reports suggest his visit aimed to lay the groundwork for a summit between Russian and US presidents scheduled for Friday in Alaska, where resolving the Ukraine-Moscow conflict will be a key focus.
Calling on Europe to take greater financial responsibility, Vance said, “Americans, I think, are sick of continuing to send their money, their tax dollars, to this particular conflict. But if the Europeans want to step up and buy the weapons from American producers, we're okay with that. But we're not going to fund it ourselves anymore.”
Earlier, US President indicated discussions were underway about “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” parties, noting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would have to secure legal approval for any such arrangement.
Zelensky firmly rejected these proposals, declaring, “nobody can or will” make concessions. “The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers,” he said.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s lead negotiator Kirill Dmitriev warned that nations seeking to prolong the conflict might take extreme measures to sabotage the upcoming Putin-Trump summit.
