REMAX Teams Up With NFL Star Rookie Matthew Golden To Find Dream Home For His Grandmother

When they discovered Golden's grandmother's original home was not an option to purchase, they successfully pivoted. The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Kohrville, Texas is located just two miles from where Matthew grew up and located in the neighborhood where he lived in high school.

"It was such a blessing to work with REMAX and Nimesh to help me achieve this goal. My grandmother has done so much for me, and I'm humbled to be able to give back to her in this way," shares Golden. "While we weren't able to purchase our family home, we've found a house in an area that's also meaningful to me. Home is where my family is and I'm excited for us to enjoy many meals, holidays and football watch parties together."

"As a fellow University of Texas alum, it was an honor and pleasure to help Matthew achieve this dream. We navigated some challenges in the process, but we're thrilled with the outcome that resulted from our hard work – a new home for the Golden family," shared Patel. "What makes this move truly special is that it's not just a new house, but a return to familiar roots. Matthew has deep ties to the area, and with his family all nearby, this home will be the backdrop for countless new memories in a place that already holds so much meaning for them."

Patel has donated his commission from the home sale to Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, which raises funds for children's hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To date, REMAX affiliates have donated more than $218M to CMN Hospitals in the US and Canada since 1992, with 100% of donations staying local to benefit hospitals in the areas that agents serve.

REMAX captured the full process on YouTube – from Golden meeting with Patel and visiting the original house to making an offer on another listing along with his grandmother's heartwarming reaction – in a documentary video that is out today. REMAX will also share a series of posts on its social media channels (Facebook , Instagram and TikTok ) showcasing each step of the journey, with the first video dropping today.

"We're proud to be a part of this incredible journey. The homebuying process can be overwhelming, but with the right professionals by your side, it's possible," shared Abby Lee, EVP of Marketing, Communications and Events at REMAX. "We're excited to share more about the process to 'Get Golden Home,' celebrating the relatable challenges and milestones of purchasing a home in today's market, on social media."

