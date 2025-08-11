Sonu Walia Gets Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Picture From Her 1St Modelling Gig
On Monday, Sonu took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself from her 1st modelling assignment. In the picture, she can be seen playing Israj.
She also penned a long note in the caption in which she spoke about her first gig. She wrote,“11th August 1983, the first modelling job I landed at Mitter Bedi's studio right behind the Taj. Calendar shoot for a pharmaceutical company. I earned 1500 rupees which was enough to pay for a month of my PG digs and food. Hence started my modelling career for a girl who came to Mumbai with 4000 rs in her pocket ( saved from fashion shows with Hemant Trivedi) and stars in her eyes”.
She further mentioned,“This shoot validated my decision to move from Delhi (where I was studying) to this big beautiful city of opportunity! A decision I never regretted. Modelling and winning the Miss India pageant in 1985 followed. 11th August 1988, 5 years later, Khoon Bhari Maang released and changed my life forever. Its been 37 years now since its release and I think I am known more as Nandini than my birth name ever since. with people actually telling me, 'Oh it released 7 years ago'. That's the freshness and appeal I guess for which the credit goes to my director Rakesh Roshan”.
“Guess I'm feeling a wee bit nostalgic about this day, I just wanted to share where it really started from. Have a great week everyone. May you all realise your dreams in this lifetime”, she added.
Sonu, who is a psychology graduate and a student of journalism, took up modelling and she entered the Miss India contest winning the title and represented India at the 1985 edition of Miss Universe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment