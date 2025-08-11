403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese research team finishes preservation of hundreds of oracle bone inscriptions
(MENAFN) Reports say a research team from Henan Province in central China has completed high-definition digital preservation of 542 oracle bone inscriptions kept in European collections, marking an important step toward safeguarding these artifacts in their place of origin.
The work was carried out by the oracle bone script information processing laboratory at Anyang Normal University, located in Anyang—historically recognized as the birthplace of oracle bones.
Of the preserved pieces, 485 are held by a museum in Berlin, Germany, while the rest are kept at various institutions in France.
According to Liu Yongge, the head of the laboratory, the team is now processing the collected data to produce detailed digital models, which will be made accessible worldwide through an AI-based research platform. He added that the lab is also in talks with institutions in Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium to expand the project and digitize more oracle bone inscriptions.
Oracle bone script, known as Jiaguwen, is an ancient Chinese writing system inscribed on tortoise shells or animal bones. It is considered the earliest complete form of Chinese writing, featuring the oldest fully developed characters discovered in the country.
The work was carried out by the oracle bone script information processing laboratory at Anyang Normal University, located in Anyang—historically recognized as the birthplace of oracle bones.
Of the preserved pieces, 485 are held by a museum in Berlin, Germany, while the rest are kept at various institutions in France.
According to Liu Yongge, the head of the laboratory, the team is now processing the collected data to produce detailed digital models, which will be made accessible worldwide through an AI-based research platform. He added that the lab is also in talks with institutions in Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium to expand the project and digitize more oracle bone inscriptions.
Oracle bone script, known as Jiaguwen, is an ancient Chinese writing system inscribed on tortoise shells or animal bones. It is considered the earliest complete form of Chinese writing, featuring the oldest fully developed characters discovered in the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment