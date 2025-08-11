Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Chad On Independence Day


2025-08-11 08:06:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President Marshal Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, President of Chad on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness wished the President continued good health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Chad and its friendly people. (end)
