Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany’s DJV Condemns Killing Journalists in Gaza

Germany’s DJV Condemns Killing Journalists in Gaza


2025-08-11 07:56:27
(MENAFN) The German Journalists' Association (DJV) issued a strong denunciation on Monday regarding the deaths of Palestinian journalists at the hands of Israeli military forces in Gaza.

The association demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these fatalities.

DJV Chairman Mika Beuster condemned the loss of an "unbearably high number" of journalists since the conflict in Gaza commenced.

He emphasized that there is no justification for targeting a journalists' tent in Gaza City, where the Al Jazeera team had been based.

Beuster stated, "The fact that media professionals are dying in the armed conflict is terrible enough. That they are being deliberately targeted based on unverifiable accusations is unacceptable."

He also noted that Israel's allegations of journalists having connections with Hamas were dismissed by both the United Nations and the broadcaster itself.

Among the victims were Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, who were killed Sunday along with three other Al Jazeera journalists.

They died in an Israeli strike that hit a journalists’ tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemned the killing of its reporters and camera operators by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip.

The network described the attack as “a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of the occupation of Gaza.”

According to Gaza's Government Media Office, the total number of journalists killed has now increased to 238 since the beginning of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, including the recent deaths of al-Sharif, Qraiqea, and four other journalists.

MENAFN11082025000045017167ID1109911629

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search