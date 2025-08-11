403
Germany’s DJV Condemns Killing Journalists in Gaza
(MENAFN) The German Journalists' Association (DJV) issued a strong denunciation on Monday regarding the deaths of Palestinian journalists at the hands of Israeli military forces in Gaza.
The association demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these fatalities.
DJV Chairman Mika Beuster condemned the loss of an "unbearably high number" of journalists since the conflict in Gaza commenced.
He emphasized that there is no justification for targeting a journalists' tent in Gaza City, where the Al Jazeera team had been based.
Beuster stated, "The fact that media professionals are dying in the armed conflict is terrible enough. That they are being deliberately targeted based on unverifiable accusations is unacceptable."
He also noted that Israel's allegations of journalists having connections with Hamas were dismissed by both the United Nations and the broadcaster itself.
Among the victims were Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, who were killed Sunday along with three other Al Jazeera journalists.
They died in an Israeli strike that hit a journalists’ tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.
The Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemned the killing of its reporters and camera operators by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip.
The network described the attack as “a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of the occupation of Gaza.”
According to Gaza's Government Media Office, the total number of journalists killed has now increased to 238 since the beginning of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, including the recent deaths of al-Sharif, Qraiqea, and four other journalists.
