Bitcoin Nears Reaching New Record High
(MENAFN) Bitcoin extended its upward momentum early Monday, climbing past the $122,000 threshold and approaching its all-time peak.
The leading digital currency reached a value of $122,321 as of 0655GMT and slightly retreated to around $121,390 by 0925GMT, marking a 2.6% increase compared to the previous day.
As reported by Coinmarketcap, a platform specializing in cryptocurrency analysis, the overall market capitalization of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, grew by roughly 2.2% in the past 24 hours, reaching a total value of $4.04 trillion.
Bitcoin's own market capitalization experienced a 2.55% boost during the same timeframe, climbing to $2.41 trillion.
Its daily trading activity also surged, recording a volume of $77.6 billion—a jump of more than 26.5%.
Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin—recognized as the most prominent cryptocurrency by market value—has seen its price increase by nearly 30%.
Meanwhile, Ethereum, which ranks second in terms of market capitalization among cryptocurrencies, saw its value rise by approximately 1.3%, reaching a price point of $4,273.
