Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bitcoin Nears Reaching New Record High

Bitcoin Nears Reaching New Record High


2025-08-11 07:51:45
(MENAFN) Bitcoin extended its upward momentum early Monday, climbing past the $122,000 threshold and approaching its all-time peak.

The leading digital currency reached a value of $122,321 as of 0655GMT and slightly retreated to around $121,390 by 0925GMT, marking a 2.6% increase compared to the previous day.

As reported by Coinmarketcap, a platform specializing in cryptocurrency analysis, the overall market capitalization of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, grew by roughly 2.2% in the past 24 hours, reaching a total value of $4.04 trillion.

Bitcoin's own market capitalization experienced a 2.55% boost during the same timeframe, climbing to $2.41 trillion.

Its daily trading activity also surged, recording a volume of $77.6 billion—a jump of more than 26.5%.

Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin—recognized as the most prominent cryptocurrency by market value—has seen its price increase by nearly 30%.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, which ranks second in terms of market capitalization among cryptocurrencies, saw its value rise by approximately 1.3%, reaching a price point of $4,273.

MENAFN11082025000045017167ID1109911627

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search