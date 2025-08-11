403
Spain Suffers from Widespread Wildfires
(MENAFN) Spain is currently contending with widespread forest fires during what has become one of the most intense summer seasons in recent memory.
The blazes have ravaged vast expanses of land, totaling tens of thousands of hectares, and have compelled evacuations across a wide range of locations—from isolated countryside villages to internationally recognized UNESCO World Heritage sites, according to reports from local media on Monday.
The Ministry for the Ecological Transition stated that a total of 39,155 hectares have gone up in flames nationwide between January 1 and August 3.
This figure marks a 9% rise compared to the same timeframe last year, though it remains 37% under the ten-year average of 62,235 hectares.
These statistics were shared by a Spanish broadcaster.
This year has seen the recording of 4,735 fire events.
Of those, 3,274 were categorized as minor “conatos” (less than one hectare in size), while 14 were classified as major wildfires, each consuming over 500 hectares—an amount that surpasses the average number of large-scale fires recorded in the last decade.
According to official data, 39.96% of all fire outbreaks occurred in Spain’s northwest region, while 24.44% were reported in Mediterranean zones.
A further 35.27% took place in the central inland regions, with only 0.34% arising in the Canary Islands.
In Galicia, a number of fires remain active. In the area of Castro de Escuadro, a blaze that had reached emergency "Level 2" was officially downgraded on Sunday, but not before it scorched approximately 300 hectares in the municipality of Maceda, located within the city of Ourense.
Additional fire incidents in Galicia include a managed fire in A Fonsagrada (Lugo), which has affected around 150 hectares.
Another stabilized fire in A Estrada (Pontevedra) burned roughly 20 hectares, and a separate blaze in Vilarino de Conso (Ourense) caused similar damage.
Meanwhile, in the eastern region of Castilla and Leon, firefighters are combating approximately 10 ongoing fires.
One of the most severe is located in Molezuelas de la Carballeda (Zamora), where the wildfire has ravaged more than 3,500 hectares and triggered the evacuation of multiple rural villages.
