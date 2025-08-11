403
Azerbaijan Grants Additional Aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan's head of state, Ilham Aliyev, officially authorized a decree on Monday allocating an extra $2 million in humanitarian support for Kyiv, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict approaches its three-and-a-half-year mark.
The official document, published on the presidential website, outlines that the funds will be allocated to the Energy Ministry to procure locally manufactured electrical equipment and ensure their delivery.
The financing will be drawn from the president’s reserve resources outlined in the 2025 national budget.
The decree also instructs the country’s Finance Ministry to allocate the necessary funding specified within the document.
“In recent years, the Azerbaijani government has sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people several times due to the situation in Ukraine,” the decree stated.
It further emphasized that Baku has extended humanitarian relief to numerous countries worldwide, both through direct partnerships and broader initiatives, “based on the principles of humanism.”
According to a statement from the presidency, President Aliyev engaged in a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.
The two leaders discussed their nations' bilateral relations along with other topics.
At the 4th Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Rome last month, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev shared that Baku has so far contributed a total of $42 million to Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.
