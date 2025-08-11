Ceva, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS – U.S. GAAP
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Licensing and related revenues
|
$ 15,022
|
$ 17,278
|
$ 30,064
|
$ 28,692
|
Royalties
|
10,656
|
11,159
|
19,859
|
21,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
25,678
|
28,437
|
49,923
|
50,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
3,549
|
2,933
|
7,036
|
5,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
22,129
|
25,504
|
42,887
|
45,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
18,758
|
18,758
|
36,367
|
36,749
|
Sales and marketing
|
3,322
|
3,095
|
6,771
|
5,911
|
General and administrative
|
4,381
|
3,537
|
8,314
|
7,109
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
150
|
149
|
299
|
299
|
Total operating expenses
|
26,611
|
25,539
|
51,751
|
50,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
(4,482)
|
(35)
|
(8,864)
|
(4,995)
|
Financial income, net
|
2,121
|
1,406
|
4,221
|
2,663
|
Revaluation of marketable equity securities
|
(208)
|
(58)
|
(262)
|
(118)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before taxes on income
|
(2,569)
|
1,313
|
(4,905)
|
(2,450)
|
Income tax expense
|
1,135
|
1,604
|
2,126
|
3,289
|
Net loss
|
$ (3,704)
|
$ (291)
|
$ (7,031)
|
$ (5,739)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
$ (0.15)
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ (0.30)
|
$ (0.24)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss
per share (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
23,898
|
23,628
|
23,832
|
23,568
|
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP net loss
|
$ (3,704)
|
$ (291)
|
$ (7,031)
|
$ (5,739)
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of
revenues
|
166
|
191
|
325
|
394
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in research
and development expenses
|
2,673
|
2,438
|
5,139
|
4,445
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales
and marketing expenses
|
598
|
451
|
1,164
|
816
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in general
and administrative expenses
|
1,465
|
820
|
2,597
|
1,816
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition
of businesses
|
209
|
278
|
417
|
556
|
Costs associated with asset acquisition
|
144
|
252
|
288
|
532
|
Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable
equity securities
|
208
|
58
|
262
|
118
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 1,759
|
$ 4,197
|
$ 3,161
|
$ 2,938
|
GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock
used in computation of diluted net loss and loss per share
(in thousands)
|
23,898
|
23,628
|
23,832
|
23,568
|
Weighted-average number of shares related to
outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands)
|
1,763
|
1,482
|
1,690
|
1,421
|
Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in
computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the
above (in thousands)
|
25,661
|
25,110
|
25,522
|
24,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted loss per share
|
$ (0.15)
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ (0.30)
|
$ (0.24)
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.32
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition
of businesses
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.02
|
Costs associated with asset acquisition
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.02
|
Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable
equity securities
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.00
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.00
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.12
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
GAAP Operating loss
|
$ (4,482)
|
$ (35)
|
$ (8,864)
|
$ (4,995)
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of
revenues
|
166
|
191
|
325
|
394
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in
research and development expenses
|
2,673
|
2,438
|
5,139
|
4,445
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales
and marketing expenses
|
598
|
451
|
1,164
|
816
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in
general and administrative expenses
|
1,465
|
820
|
2,597
|
1,816
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition
of businesses
|
209
|
278
|
417
|
556
|
Costs associated with asset acquisition
|
144
|
252
|
288
|
532
|
Total non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$ 773
|
$ 4,395
|
$ 1,066
|
$ 3,564
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Gross Profit
|
$ 22,129
|
$ 25,504
|
$ 42,887
|
$ 45,073
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
86 %
|
90 %
|
86 %
|
89 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of
revenues
|
166
|
191
|
325
|
394
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition
of businesses
|
59
|
129
|
118
|
257
|
Total Non-GAAP Gross profit
|
22,354
|
25,824
|
43,330
|
45,724
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
87 %
|
91 %
|
87 %
|
91 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
2024 (*)
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 29,082
|
$ 18,498
|
Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits
|
|
128,422
|
145,146
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
11,832
|
15,969
|
Unbilled receivables
|
|
24,851
|
21,240
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
14,621
|
15,488
|
Total current assets
|
|
208,808
|
216,341
|
Long-term assets:
|
|
|
|
Severance pay fund
|
|
7,864
|
7,161
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
1,630
|
1,456
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
6,484
|
6,877
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
4,645
|
5,811
|
Investment in marketable equity securities
|
|
50
|
312
|
Goodwill
|
|
58,308
|
58,308
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
1,460
|
1,877
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
13,593
|
10,805
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 302,842
|
$ 308,948
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$ 1,771
|
$ 1,125
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
3,212
|
3,599
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
17,749
|
23,207
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
1,610
|
2,598
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
24,342
|
30,529
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accrued severance pay
|
|
8,155
|
7,365
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
2,755
|
2,963
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
1,698
|
1,535
|
Total liabilities
|
|
36,950
|
42,392
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
24
|
24
|
Additional paid in-capital
|
|
267,743
|
259,891
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(5,874)
|
(3,222)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
344
|
(1,330)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
3,655
|
11,193
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
265,892
|
266,556
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 302,842
|
$ 308,948
|
|
(*) Derived from audited financial statements.
|
