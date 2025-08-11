Ceva, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Total revenue of $25.7 million, up 6% sequentially

4 licensing deals signed for NeuPro NPUs, marking pivotal moment for Ceva's AI business

2 strategic automotive IP agreements secured with U.S. companies for V2X and 4D radar

Ceva-powered device shipments of 488 million units in the quarter, including record cellular IoT and Wi-Fi 6 shipments

Surpassed 20 billion Ceva-powered device milestone, underscoring technology leadership and deep industry partnerships for more than two decades Repurchased 300,000 shares of Ceva stock for approximately $6.2 million during the quarter

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA ), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $25.7 million, compared to $28.4 million reported for the second quarter of 2024. Licensing and related revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, compared to $17.3 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.7 million, compared to $11.2 million reported for the second quarter of 2024.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: "We are pleased by the second quarter results, driven by expanded AI licensing deals and good execution across our 3 pillars use cases – connect, sense and infer – coupled with a sequential growth in royalties. Our AI business continues to scale, with four new NPU agreements signed during the quarter - marking a pivotal moment in customer adoption and underscoring the growing demand for our industry-leading edge AI technologies. These wins, along with reaching 20 billion Ceva-powered devices shipped milestone, reinforce Ceva's position as the leader in wireless connectivity IP and as a trusted partner for the smart edge era. Our business is well-positioned to deliver sequential and year-over-year growth in the second half of this year."

During the quarter, 13 IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including edge AI NPUs for consumer devices and communications acceleration in cloud infrastructure, vehicle-2-everything (V2X) communications and 4D radar for automotive, Bluetooth for industrial and consumer devices and spatial audio for consumer earbuds and headsets. Five of the deals signed were with first-time customers and four of the deals were with OEM customers.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 86%, as compared to 90% in the second quarter of 2024. GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $4.5 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $0.04 million for the same period in 2024. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.7 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.3 million reported for the same period in 2024. GAAP diluted loss per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.15, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.01 for the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 87%, as compared to 91% for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $4.4 million reported for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the second quarter of 2025 were $1.8 million and $0.07, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $4.2 million and $0.17, respectively, reported for the second quarter of 2024.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added: "Demand for our AI NPUs underpinned our licensing business in the quarter, with total licensing revenue exceeding $15 million for the fifth consecutive quarter. In royalties, consumer IoT shipments continued to grow, supported by record highs in cellular IoT and Wi-Fi 6. We remain focused on disciplined expense management and delivering improved profitability. In addition, we were active in our share repurchase program during the quarter, buying back 300,000 shares for approximately $6.2 million."

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge . Our wireless communications , sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth , Wi-Fi , UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IP s and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 20 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva is committed to being a responsible and respected global corporate citizen and a more sustainable company in the countries where we have operations and employees. We adhere to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and emphasize and focus on environmental controls, resource conservation and recycling and the welfare of our employees.

