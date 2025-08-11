NESA Becomes First Inpatient Virtual Care Platform Officially Listed In Epic Toolbox

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NESA empowers healthcare organizations to enhance care delivery by enabling virtual care capabilities where care teams already work-directly within the Epic EHR. With support for unlimited workflows for patients of all ages, the platform enhances clinician visibility, streamlines care coordination, and improves the overall patient experience. NESA is already deployed across North America and Europe and continues to expand globally.

"This journey started in 2020 when NESA first started working with Epic. Through our close collaboration, NESA is fulfilling our commitment to meet clinicians where they are," said Neil Salem, CEO of NESA. "We're proud to help healthcare systems deliver better, more efficient, effective, and connected care for both patients and providers within the Epic eco-system."

Better is our Starting Point: Designed to Streamline Care Delivery

Unlike traditional virtual care models that add complexity and disruption, NESA's platform offers a single-pane-of-glass interface that streamlines care interactions and keeps clinicians focused. The embedded experience makes it easier than ever to engage in virtual consults, monitor patients, and coordinate care-all within Epic.

Key Features of the NESA Platform Include:



Epic ECAL/CAL Integration: Meets the standards of Epic's Embedded Context-Aware Linking (ECAL) and Context-Aware Linking (CAL) for Virtual Care.

Natively Embedded in Epic: Integrates seamlessly with Epic Hyperspace, MyChart, Rover, Canto, and Haiku, allowing one-click access to virtual care sessions.

Epic MyChart Bedside TV Integration: Enables in-patient access to medical records and care team communication from the bedside.

AI-Enabled, Edge-Based Virtual Care: Delivers two-way audio and video, edge-based ambient listening, computer vision, and actionable analytics.

Multi-Participant Support: Supports up to six simultaneous virtual participants for care team, patients and family members.

Enterprise-Grade Hardware: NDAA-compliant dual-camera systems for picture-in-picture views, up to 32x zoom, night vision, HD voice and ambient noise suppression. Flexible Deployments: Available in fixed in-room, wall-mounted, or mobile all-in-one units to suit varied clinical needs.

NESA is exhibiting at the Epic Annual Users Group Meeting (UGM) in Verona, WI, August 18-21. Visit NESA's booth to learn more about innovations in virtual care.

About NESA

NESA augments care delivery with its AI-enabled Virtual Care platform. The solution is designed to meet care teams where they already work-directly within the EHR. Rather than adding another layer of complexity, the platform supports a wide range of workflows, network-wide, across inpatient and outpatient settings, for patients of all ages. NESA's platform offers a single pane of glass view that streamlines all care interactions, helping clinicians maintain focus, reduce friction, and spend more time with patients. It functions 24/7 and adapts to existing routines, minimizing disruption while improving continuity.

Learn more at nesasolutions

Epic, MyChart, Toolbox, Hyperspace, Rover, Canto, and Haiku are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation. NESA is a trademark of NESA, Inc.

