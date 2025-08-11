Circular Library Partners With Hyungi For Incense Workshop In Venice, CA

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 11, 2025 1:51 am - Circular Library and Hyungi host a free Incense Workshop on August 23, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in Venice, CA, blending creativity and mindfulness. RSVP required.

VENICE, CA – Circular Library, a vibrant hub for creativity and community in Venice, CA, is delighted to announce its Incense Workshop, partnered with Hyungi, a renowned artisan known for crafting sustainable, aromatic products. Scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, this free event invites participants to explore the art of incense-making while embracing mindfulness and eco-conscious practices. Attendance is complimentary, but RSVPs are required via the provided link to ensure a spot.

The Incense Workshop offers a unique blend of creativity and sensory exploration. Guided by Hyungi's expert artisans, participants will learn to craft their own incense using natural, sustainable ingredients such as herbs, resins, and essential oils. The workshop will cover traditional and modern techniques, allowing attendees to create custom blends that reflect their personal style and promote relaxation. Circular Library will provide all materials, ensuring an accessible experience for beginners and seasoned crafters alike.

Held in Circular Library's welcoming Venice space, the event fosters a serene, community-driven atmosphere. Attendees can enjoy complimentary herbal teas and light refreshments, enhancing the mindful ambiance. The workshop emphasizes sustainability, with Hyungi sharing insights on sourcing eco-friendly materials and minimizing environmental impact. Participants will leave with their handcrafted incense and a deeper appreciation for the art's calming, meditative qualities.

Open to all ages and skill levels, the Incense Workshop is perfect for those seeking a creative outlet or a moment of tranquility. Hyungi's expertise and Circular Library's commitment to community engagement make this a must-attend event.“This workshop is a beautiful opportunity to connect with others while creating something meaningful and sustainable,” said a Circular Library spokesperson.

Located in the heart of Venice, CA, Circular Library continues to champion artistic expression and environmental consciousness through innovative events. The Incense Workshop with Hyungi is part of its ongoing mission to inspire creativity and foster community connections. For more information or to RSVP, visit or explore the event page at blogs/news/incense-workshop.

Join Circular Library and Hyungi on August 23, 2025, to craft, connect, and find calm in Venice, CA.