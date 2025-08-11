Courtesy Visit By Prof. Wautabouna OUATTARA, Executive Director Of The West Africa Department Of The International Monetary Fund (IMF), To H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray
The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, received Prof. Wautabouna OUATTARA, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the West Africa region, in audience on Friday, 8 August 2025.
In his welcome address, President Touray welcomed Prof. Ouattara's appointment and reiterated the West African organisation's support for the success of his mandate. He also requested the International Monetary Fund's contribution to the development of a West African regional market and the implementation of programmes that contribute to regional stability and integration.
Prof. Ouattara praised ECOWAS' leadership in resolving conflicts in the region and promoting economic integration. He pledged to work more closely with ECOWAS and the 14 countries under his purview to address challenges such as public debt, budget deficits and economic growth.
As a reminder, on Friday, November 1st, 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the addition of a 25th seat to its Executive Board, thereby fulfilling the long-standing demands of African countries for better representation of sub-Saharan Africa within the institution. With this reform, the 45 countries of sub-Saharan Africa are now grouped into three constituencies: Central and East Africa, Southern Africa, and West Africa.
The constituency headed by Prof. OUATTARA comprises 14 countries, including Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Senegal, Liberia, Mali, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Togo, Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Niger and Guinea.
