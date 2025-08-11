403
Trump Orders Homeless to Depart Washington, D.C.
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a sharp ultimatum to the homeless population in Washington, D.C., demanding their immediate departure while promising a swift and forceful response to what he described as surging crime in the nation's capital.
In a post shared Sunday on Truth Social, Trump declared plans for a press conference to address safety in the city, warning, “The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” and pledging that alternative housing would be arranged “but FAR from the Capital.” The statement was paired with images showing encampments near a highway and individuals sleeping on sidewalks.
Trump emphasized urgency in restoring order: “The Criminals, you don’t have to move out,” he wrote. “We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. Be prepared! There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY.’ We want our Capital BACK.”
The president's comments follow heightened federal law enforcement activity in the city. On Friday, more than 120 agents from the FBI, Secret Service, and U.S. Marshals were deployed, with media reporting that hundreds of National Guard troops are also expected to arrive.
Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the capital’s safety record, claimed last week that crime was “totally out of control,” blaming youth offenders and gang activity for a wave of violence. He warned that if local leadership failed to act, he would consider placing Washington under federal control to restore order.
Despite Trump’s claims, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser rejected the notion that crime is spiraling. Speaking with media on Sunday, she said, “We have spent over the last two years driving down violent crime in this city, driving it down to a 30-year low.”
Roughly 5,138 homeless individuals currently live in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, a drop from over 6,000 reported during the 2010s.
Trump’s message underscores his broader campaign focus on law and order, tying urban crime and homelessness to what he views as governmental failure. As he pushes for aggressive intervention, federal presence in the city is expected to increase in the coming days.
