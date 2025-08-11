403
Palestinian UN Envoy Urges Action to End Israel’s Genocide
(MENAFN) The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, urged the international community on Sunday to move beyond mere words and take decisive steps against Israel’s actions, branding verbal condemnations insufficient to stop what he called a “genocide.”
Addressing an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Mansour emphasized the necessity of turning denunciations into tangible consequences. He declared, “Israel proved long ago (that) it does not care about the (UN) Charter, international law, or the resolutions of this council, if not accompanied by consequences.”
“There is something undeniable, Israel does not care about what we say … The only thing that matters now is what we do," Mansour added, pressing nations to wield their national powers, including formally recognizing Palestinian statehood. “Otherwise, this analysis and description does not mean anything.”
Critiquing the global response as grossly inadequate, Mansour stated, “The measures taken do not match the level of the crimes committed, so as to truly deter them.”
Highlighting the suffering of over 2 million Palestinians enduring “unbearable agony,” he warned, “We are not allowed to fail them any longer. We do not have the luxury to feel guilt or shame. We owe them to act now to stop this genocide.”
Mansour charged that Israel’s objective is not merely dismantling Hamas but permanently blocking Palestinian statehood. He pointed to Israel’s rejection of last month’s New York Declaration on the two-state solution as evidence, stating, “Israel is seeking to cement its full military control over the Gaza Strip, and is prolonging this war ... to prevent an independent Palestinian state.”
He called for the UN Security Council to invoke Chapter 7 of the UN Charter “to deprive Israel of the means to pursue this war of atrocities.”
The envoy also urged non-signatories to join the New York Declaration, an initiative co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France advocating for a two-state solution.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “gradual plan” aimed at complete occupation of Gaza and forced displacement of Palestinians from northern to southern parts of the territory.
Israel’s military offensive, ongoing since October 2023, has sparked international condemnation amid reports of more than 61,000 deaths in Gaza. The campaign has left the territory devastated and on the brink of famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice concerning its conduct in the enclave.
