HTX Opens Trading For TOWNS (Towns)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - HTX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listings of TOWNS (Towns) on August 9. The TOWNS/USDT spot trading pair and TOWNS/USDT perpetual futures have now been available to users on HTX.

TOWNS is the native token of Towns Protocol, which is a communication infrastructure project designed to enable developers to build real-time messaging applications. It is composed of an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, decentralized stream nodes for message delivery, and smart contracts deployed on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2.

Towns Protocol enables the creation of programmable group chats called Spaces. Each Space is owned and operated by its creator or community. Spaces support encrypted messaging, on-chain memberships, staking mechanisms, and monetization through smart contract functionality. The protocol is designed to allow users to build communication platforms without relying on centralized intermediaries.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square . For further inquiries, please contact ... .

Find HTX on

Twitter:





Facebook:

Instagram:

Reddit:

Medium:

Telegram:







Discord:









To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: HTX