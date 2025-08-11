Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Reports Three Died in Ukrainian Drone Attacks

2025-08-11 04:37:58
(MENAFN) Russia reported that overnight Ukrainian drone attacks claimed at least three lives in the Tula and Nizhny Novgorod areas.

“As a result of an air raid on one of the civilian enterprises in Tula, two people were killed,” Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Telegram late Sunday. He added that three more individuals were wounded in the assault.

On Monday morning, the governor reported that the assault in the region persisted throughout the night, but no additional casualties or damage to local infrastructure were reported.

In the neighboring Nizhny Novgorod region, Governor Gleb Nikitin detailed Monday morning on Telegram that Ukrainian drones targeted two industrial zones. “Their target was our industrial enterprises. Unfortunately, casualties and damage could not be avoided … One employee died on the spot, and two injured were taken to the hospital,” Nikitin confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated in several announcements overnight that its air defense systems intercepted 66 Ukrainian drones in total, with 12 destroyed over Tula and two downed above Nizhny Novgorod.

Ukrainian officials have yet to respond to these Russian claims.

