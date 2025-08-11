QNB Organises Blue Pledge Campaign To Protect Marine Environment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has organised the QNB Blue Pledge, a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preserving the marine environment in all the countries in which it operates, in implementation of its environmental sustainability strategy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This initiative also aligns with Qatar's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at protecting the aquatic environment and ensuring the sustainability of its resources, within the framework of global cooperation to address the growing challenges threatening marine ecosystems.

Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communication, said:“The Blue Pledge initiative confirms QNB Group's commitment to establishing environmental sustainability standards and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which contributes to balancing economic growth with environmental conservation, in line with Qatar's vision for climate change. This step reflects QNB brand's commitment to the concept of sustainable business and its leadership in driving positive change in the countries in which we operate by supporting local initiatives aimed at protecting the environment.”

In a symbolic gesture of great significance, QNB Qatar employees launched the #QNBBlue Pledge at Al Mathaf tower offices, marking the start of the initiative's simultaneous implementation across all subsidiaries and international branches. Employees released wish bottles containing their messages and aspirations for a sustainable marine environment for future generations.

The Group's employees also conveyed messages via the bank's social media platforms calling for the adoption of environmentally friendly practices to combat the growing threat to the marine ecosystem caused by pollution.

Ten lucky employees, who won the draw for sea wish bottles, enjoyed a unique sea excursion to observe whale sharks in Qatar 's northern waters, hosting one of the largest aggregations of whale sharks in the world.