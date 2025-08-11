Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU’s top diplomat states Ukraine has to be included in US-Russia discussions

2025-08-11 04:12:29
(MENAFN) The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated on Sunday that Ukraine and the EU must be part of any deal struck between the United States and Russia, as the two nations prepare for discussions on a potential ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

“Any deal between the U.S. and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine's and the whole of Europe's security,” Kallas emphasized.

She also announced plans to hold an online meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday to determine the union’s next course of action.

The upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for August 15 in Alaska and will mark their first direct talks since 2021, focusing primarily on the conflict in Ukraine.

