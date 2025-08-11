403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SpaceX Delays Launching Amazon’s KF-02 Satellite
(MENAFN) SpaceX has delayed the scheduled launch of its Falcon 9 rocket, which was set to carry out Amazon's KF-02 satellite mission on Sunday, due to adverse weather conditions.
In a statement posted on X, SpaceX noted, "Due to unfavorable recovery weather conditions, Falcon 9's launch of the KF-02 mission is now targeted for tomorrow, August 11."
The company confirmed that both the rocket and the satellite payload are still in good condition.
The launch was planned to take place within a 27-minute window starting at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time (1235 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, located in the U.S. state of Florida.
According to Amazon, the delay was mainly prompted by concerns regarding the weather conditions needed to recover the rocket’s booster.
The company reassured that the launch equipment and its payload are unaffected and remain fully operational.
This mission marks the initial flight of the Falcon 9 first stage booster designated for the KF-02 operation, according to SpaceX.
Once the rocket’s first stage separates, it will attempt to return to Earth and land on SpaceX's droneship named "A Shortfall of Gravitas," positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.
The KF-02 mission is intended to deploy 24 satellites, contributing to Amazon's ambitious Project Kuiper initiative.
This project aims to create a massive satellite network by placing over 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit, ultimately delivering global broadband internet coverage.
In a statement posted on X, SpaceX noted, "Due to unfavorable recovery weather conditions, Falcon 9's launch of the KF-02 mission is now targeted for tomorrow, August 11."
The company confirmed that both the rocket and the satellite payload are still in good condition.
The launch was planned to take place within a 27-minute window starting at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time (1235 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, located in the U.S. state of Florida.
According to Amazon, the delay was mainly prompted by concerns regarding the weather conditions needed to recover the rocket’s booster.
The company reassured that the launch equipment and its payload are unaffected and remain fully operational.
This mission marks the initial flight of the Falcon 9 first stage booster designated for the KF-02 operation, according to SpaceX.
Once the rocket’s first stage separates, it will attempt to return to Earth and land on SpaceX's droneship named "A Shortfall of Gravitas," positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.
The KF-02 mission is intended to deploy 24 satellites, contributing to Amazon's ambitious Project Kuiper initiative.
This project aims to create a massive satellite network by placing over 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit, ultimately delivering global broadband internet coverage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment