Bangladesh Reports Over 100 Fatalities in Dengue Fever
(MENAFN) The death count from dengue fever in Bangladesh has reached 101 this year, with three new fatalities reported in the last few hours, the Directorate General of Health Services announced on Sunday.
Two of the recent deaths occurred in Dhaka’s South City Corporation, while one was recorded in the southeastern Chittagong Division. The total fatalities include 45 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 11 in Dhaka North City Corporation, and 17 in Chittagong Division.
Hospital admissions also surged, with 448 new dengue patients entering healthcare facilities over the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of cases this year to 24,183. Meanwhile, 22,708 patients have been discharged. Women account for 39.3% of the total cases, according to health officials.
The highest influx of new patients was seen in the south-central Barisal division, where 95 dengue cases were admitted in the last day. Additionally, Dhaka Division reported 84 new hospitalizations, and Chittagong Division saw 81.
In 2023, Bangladesh faced a record-breaking dengue crisis, reporting 1,705 deaths and 321,179 infections, according to official figures.
