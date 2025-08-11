North Korea Threatens Response To U.S.South Korea Joint Military Drills
As South Korea and the United States prepare to launch a joint military exercise, North Korea has condemned the drills as a“direct military provocation” and warned of countermeasures.
In a statement on Sunday, August 10, North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol said the country's military has an“absolute duty” to defend national security against the large-scale exercise and will respond decisively.
He claimed the maneuvers, framed as a defensive measure, reflect the“hostile intentions” of Seoul and Washington and will only heighten regional instability.
The U.S. and South Korea have said the“Freedom Shield” exercise will begin on August 18 and aims to test command and control capabilities in the face of North Korea's growing nuclear threat.
Tensions between the two Koreas have risen sharply in recent months, fueled by Pyongyang's accelerated nuclear weapons development and its closer alignment with Russia.
Analysts say the annual drills have long been a flashpoint, with North Korea viewing them as rehearsals for invasion while the allies insist they are defensive in nature.
The latest warning from Pyongyang underscores the fragile security situation on the Korean Peninsula and raises concerns that military exercises could trigger new cycles of escalation.
