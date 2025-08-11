India Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Top Brands And Industry Report 2025-2033
The India bottled water market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 12.45% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is driven by rising health awareness, urbanization, increasing tourism, and a shift toward safe, packaged drinking water due to concerns over waterborne diseases. Expanding product diversification and premiumization in flavored and mineral water segments are further fueling consumer adoption.
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 9.5 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 29.7 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 12.45%
Strong growth in premium and flavored bottled water categories
Rising demand from urban centers and tourist destinations
Expansion of modern retail and direct-to-consumer channels boosting accessibility
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-bottled-water-market/requestsample
How AI is Transforming the Bottled Water Market in India
AI applications are enhancing efficiency, quality, and customer engagement across the bottled water value chain:
-
Predictive demand forecasting to optimize production and inventory levels
AI-powered quality control systems detecting impurities during bottling
Smart vending machines with facial recognition and personalized recommendations
Route optimization algorithms improving delivery efficiency for direct sales
Consumer insights analytics enabling targeted marketing based on purchase behavior
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Health and Wellness Focus : Increasing preference for safe, hygienic drinking water in urban and rural areas
Product Premiumization : Growth of flavored, mineral, and functional water segments
Tourism and Hospitality Growth : Boosting on-trade bottled water demand
Packaging Innovations : Shift toward eco-friendly and recyclable bottles
Expansion of Organized Retail : Greater visibility and availability in supermarkets and hypermarkets
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Type Insights :
-
Still
Carbonated
Flavored
Mineral
Distribution Channel Insights :
-
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Direct Sales
On-Trade
Others
Regional Insights :
-
North India
West and Central India
South India
East and Northeast India
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=21402&flag=C
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
March 2025 : Leading bottled water brand announced investment in AI-driven bottling plants to enhance quality and reduce waste.
February 2025 : Expansion of flavored bottled water lines by multiple domestic brands targeting health-conscious millennials.
January 2025 : Major supermarket chains introduced dedicated premium water sections to cater to rising demand for mineral and alkaline water.
2024 : Growth in eco-friendly packaging initiatives, including plant-based and recycled PET bottles, by top players to align with sustainability goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment