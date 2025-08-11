India Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Top Brands And Industry Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group)The India bottled water market was valued atand is projected to reach, growing at afrom 2025 to 2033. Market growth is driven by rising health awareness, urbanization, increasing tourism, and a shift toward safe, packaged drinking water due to concerns over waterborne diseases. Expanding product diversification and premiumization in flavored and mineral water segments are further fueling consumer adoption.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 9.5 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 29.7 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 12.45%

Strong growth in premium and flavored bottled water categories

Rising demand from urban centers and tourist destinations Expansion of modern retail and direct-to-consumer channels boosting accessibility

How AI is Transforming the Bottled Water Market in India

AI applications are enhancing efficiency, quality, and customer engagement across the bottled water value chain:



Predictive demand forecasting to optimize production and inventory levels

AI-powered quality control systems detecting impurities during bottling

Smart vending machines with facial recognition and personalized recommendations

Route optimization algorithms improving delivery efficiency for direct sales Consumer insights analytics enabling targeted marketing based on purchase behavior

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Health and Wellness Focus : Increasing preference for safe, hygienic drinking water in urban and rural areas

Product Premiumization : Growth of flavored, mineral, and functional water segments

Tourism and Hospitality Growth : Boosting on-trade bottled water demand

Packaging Innovations : Shift toward eco-friendly and recyclable bottles Expansion of Organized Retail : Greater visibility and availability in supermarkets and hypermarkets

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights :



Still

Carbonated

Flavored Mineral

Distribution Channel Insights :



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Direct Sales

On-Trade Others

Regional Insights :



North India

West and Central India

South India East and Northeast India

Latest Developments in the Industry



March 2025 : Leading bottled water brand announced investment in AI-driven bottling plants to enhance quality and reduce waste.

February 2025 : Expansion of flavored bottled water lines by multiple domestic brands targeting health-conscious millennials.

January 2025 : Major supermarket chains introduced dedicated premium water sections to cater to rising demand for mineral and alkaline water. 2024 : Growth in eco-friendly packaging initiatives, including plant-based and recycled PET bottles, by top players to align with sustainability goals.