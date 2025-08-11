Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Top Brands And Industry Report 2025-2033


2025-08-11 02:45:11
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Bottled Water Market Overview
The India bottled water market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 12.45% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is driven by rising health awareness, urbanization, increasing tourism, and a shift toward safe, packaged drinking water due to concerns over waterborne diseases. Expanding product diversification and premiumization in flavored and mineral water segments are further fueling consumer adoption.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 9.5 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 29.7 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 12.45%
  • Strong growth in premium and flavored bottled water categories
  • Rising demand from urban centers and tourist destinations
  • Expansion of modern retail and direct-to-consumer channels boosting accessibility

How AI is Transforming the Bottled Water Market in India
AI applications are enhancing efficiency, quality, and customer engagement across the bottled water value chain:

  • Predictive demand forecasting to optimize production and inventory levels
  • AI-powered quality control systems detecting impurities during bottling
  • Smart vending machines with facial recognition and personalized recommendations
  • Route optimization algorithms improving delivery efficiency for direct sales
  • Consumer insights analytics enabling targeted marketing based on purchase behavior

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Health and Wellness Focus : Increasing preference for safe, hygienic drinking water in urban and rural areas
  • Product Premiumization : Growth of flavored, mineral, and functional water segments
  • Tourism and Hospitality Growth : Boosting on-trade bottled water demand
  • Packaging Innovations : Shift toward eco-friendly and recyclable bottles
  • Expansion of Organized Retail : Greater visibility and availability in supermarkets and hypermarkets

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights :

  • Still
  • Carbonated
  • Flavored
  • Mineral

Distribution Channel Insights :

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Direct Sales
  • On-Trade
  • Others

Regional Insights :

  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East and Northeast India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Developments in the Industry

  • March 2025 : Leading bottled water brand announced investment in AI-driven bottling plants to enhance quality and reduce waste.
  • February 2025 : Expansion of flavored bottled water lines by multiple domestic brands targeting health-conscious millennials.
  • January 2025 : Major supermarket chains introduced dedicated premium water sections to cater to rising demand for mineral and alkaline water.
  • 2024 : Growth in eco-friendly packaging initiatives, including plant-based and recycled PET bottles, by top players to align with sustainability goals.

