Qatar's Comprehensive Development Plan Making Steady Progress

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education, H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater has said that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) continues to advance a forward-looking and sustainable educational system that fosters innovation and academic excellence.

“Guided by Cabinet directives, efforts over the past year have focused on strengthening educational policies, empowering national talent and improving learning outcomes in line with Qatar's broader development goals,” she said in a statement responding to a post by the Council of Ministers Secretariat General.

The Secretariat General noted in a post on its X account yesterday that the State of Qatar is making steady progress on its comprehensive development agenda, which integrates human capital investment with economic diversification.

“Key initiatives focus on advancing education and healthcare systems, attracting foreign direct investment and building smart, sustainable transport infrastructure, while strengthening Qatar's position as an influential player on the global stage. These efforts align with the Cabinet's strategic priorities from the past year, emphasising the creation of an adaptive development framework that responds to evolving challenges and supports holistic national growth,” the post of the Council of Ministers Secretariat General further said.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi said Qatar adopts a diplomatic approach that promotes global sustainability through the expansion of multilateral cooperation and partnerships, reinforcing its role in achieving international peace and security. “The Cabinet's work over the past year reaffirmed the importance of this role in strengthening regional and global stability, and advancing international development cooperation, as part of the State's commitment to global responsibility and balanced development,” he added in another post.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Health, H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud noted that the Ministry of Public Health is focused on advancing an integrated healthcare system that enhances the quality of care and expands access to preventive and treatment services.

“Cabinet decisions over the past year have supported health sector modernisation and expansion, reflecting our commitment to community well-being and the sustainability of healthcare services within a comprehensive development vision.”

Highlighting his ministry's role in economic sustainability, Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani said that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is committed to advancing economic sustainability by diversifying income sources, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, promoting entrepreneurship and attracting foreign direct investment.

His statement further said,“Recent Cabinet decisions have contributed to shaping flexible policies that strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy and foster balanced, inclusive growth.”

Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, in a separate post in the thread noted that the Ministry of Transport is advancing digital transformation projects to promote sustainability in the transport sector by developing smart infrastructure and deploying smart city technologies.

“The policies endorsed by the Cabinet over the past year have laid the groundwork for this transition, improving logistics efficiency and supporting the development of a greener, more sustainable transport system.”