Farhan Akhtar Backed Manipuri Movie 'Boong' To Be Spotlight Film At IFFM 2025

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment's latest production Boon has been selected as the Spotlight Film of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025.

“Boong” marks the directorial debut of Lakshmipriya Devi, a seasoned industry professional who has previously worked as the first assistant director on acclaimed projects including Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK, and Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.

Speaking on the selection, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said:“We are thrilled to present the world premiere of Boong as this year's Spotlight Film. It's a story that is as bold as it is intimate, and Lakshmipriya Devi's debut is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary talent working behind the scenes in Indian cinema.”

“IFFM has always been committed to championing new voices, and Boong is exactly the kind of story that resonates globally - deeply rooted in its context yet universally human in its emotion.”

The movie stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in the lead roles. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival under the Discovery section.

The film follows Boong, who along with his friend Sanamatum, ventures out on a journey to reunite his family. It serves as his mother's unexpected gift.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held in August 2025 between 14-24 August, bringing together cinematic talents from across the globe and offering a premier platform for Indian films to connect with international audiences.

Talking about Farhan, he will next be seen in the upcoming war drama, "120 Bahadur" have unveiled the gripping teaser from the film on Tuesday.

Farhan's stepping into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the initial glimpse of the flick hints at an inspiring tale of courage and sacrifice rooted in patriotism.

Inspired by the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, where the Indian Army's 13th Kumaon Regiment fought the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). The teaser pays tribute to the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands with one thunderous declaration:“Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge! (We will not step back)”.

Major Shaitan Singh, who led the defense, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor.

The movie that has been shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and mounted on a massive scale, has made an honest attempt to recreate the war front with utmost accuracy- from the frozen terrains to battlefield silence.

"120 Bahadur" is slated to release in the cinema halls on November 21st this year.