PM Svyrydenko Inspects Shelter In Educational Institution In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram .

“Today, we are working in the Kharkiv region with the government team and deputies. We started the day by inspecting the shelter at the lyceum, where nearly 400 students will soon begin their fourth academic year under wartime conditions,” Svyrydenko said.

According to her, Kharkiv region is the leader in terms of the number of shelters being built in educational institutions.

“We must do everything to ensure that every child can study in safety,” Svyrydenko emphasized.

She reported that the government had allocated more than UAH 6 billion for the construction of shelters.

“Some of the funds have not yet been used, so the work needs to be accelerated. Some projects will continue in 2026 - it is important to ensure continuity of funding,” Svyrydenko stressed.

According to her,“together with Mykhailo Fedorov, Oksen Lisov, local authorities, and deputies, steps were identified to complete the construction.”

In addition, the delegation visited a kindergarten where Ukraine's first shelter in a preschool education facility will be built.

Svyrydenko noted:“We are working on a solution so that the subsidy can also be directed to kindergartens.”

Drone attack injures couple inregion's Stepnohirsk

The Prime Minister added:“I will make sure that the allocated resources are turned into safe shelters.”

As reported by Ukrinform, in preparation for the new school year, the government is focusing particular attention on frontline schools, shelters, and updating the content of education in line with modern challenges.

Photo: Telegram / Yuliia Svyrydenko