PM Svyrydenko Inspects Shelter In Educational Institution In Kharkiv Region
“Today, we are working in the Kharkiv region with the government team and deputies. We started the day by inspecting the shelter at the lyceum, where nearly 400 students will soon begin their fourth academic year under wartime conditions,” Svyrydenko said.
According to her, Kharkiv region is the leader in terms of the number of shelters being built in educational institutions.
“We must do everything to ensure that every child can study in safety,” Svyrydenko emphasized.
She reported that the government had allocated more than UAH 6 billion for the construction of shelters.
“Some of the funds have not yet been used, so the work needs to be accelerated. Some projects will continue in 2026 - it is important to ensure continuity of funding,” Svyrydenko stressed.
According to her,“together with Mykhailo Fedorov, Oksen Lisov, local authorities, and deputies, steps were identified to complete the construction.”
In addition, the delegation visited a kindergarten where Ukraine's first shelter in a preschool education facility will be built.
Svyrydenko noted:“We are working on a solution so that the subsidy can also be directed to kindergartens.”Read also: Drone attack injures couple in Zaporizhzhia region's Stepnohirsk
The Prime Minister added:“I will make sure that the allocated resources are turned into safe shelters.”
As reported by Ukrinform, in preparation for the new school year, the government is focusing particular attention on frontline schools, shelters, and updating the content of education in line with modern challenges.
Photo: Telegram / Yuliia Svyrydenko
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment