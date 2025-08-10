Trump's Tariffs To Team India's Glory At The Oval: The Week That Was (IN PICS)

From Donald Trump's fresh tariff salvo and Rahul Gandhi's“vote theft” row to the tragic Uttarkashi flash floods and the passing of political veterans Shibu Soren and Satyapal Malik, it has been a week packed with headlines. Here's a recap:

US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Wednesday, August 6 imposing an additional 25% on imports from India in response to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. India defended its energy trade policy, stating that its oil imports are driven by market needs and are essential to meet the energy requirements of its 1.4 billion people.“Our decisions on oil procurement are based on market considerations and aimed at securing the country's energy interests,” the MEA said, pushing back against what it sees as an attempt to pressure India over sovereign policy choices.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on August 15 to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine. Trump announced the meeting on social media, and a Kremlin spokesperson confirmed it, calling Alaska a logical choice because it is close to Russia. India welcomed the move, with the Ministry of External Affairs stating the summit could pave the way for peace and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance that“this is not an era of war.” India also expressed readiness to support efforts towards resolving the crisis.

A cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali caused deadly flash floods, killing at least 4 and leaving over 50 missing. The destruction revived memories of the 2013 Kedarnath disaster. Rescue and relief operations by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commenced in Dharali and Harsil. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that more than 1,000 people and assured to speed up the rehabilitation process.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi claimed 1,00,250 "fake votes" in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka to ensure a win for the BJP. The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) responded in a strongly worded letter asking him to sign an affidavit. In a letter dated August 10, the Karnataka CEO stated that Rahul Gandhi claimed to have documents presented during his August 7 press conference from the Election Commission of India records, alleging that a voter, Shakun Rani, voted twice based on data shown by a polling officer. The poll body has asked the Congress leader to submit documents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro on Sunday, August 10, marking a significant expansion in the city's urban transport network. The 19-km corridor from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra, developed under Phase-2, will connect key residential areas, industrial hubs, and technology parks in the southern part of the city. After the launch ceremony, PM Modi took a ride from Ragigudda station to Infosys Foundation–Konappana Agrahara station. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, MPs, and other dignitaries accompanied him.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday, August 4 in New Delhi. According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where the former Chief Minister was admitted, Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke one and a half months ago. He was on life support for the past one month.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik died on Tuesday, August 5 at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. He died at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he had been admitted since May 2025. Hospital sources said he was suffering from a severe urinary tract infection and complications arising from kidney failure, due to which he had been placed in the ICU for advanced care.

In the wake of heightened concerns following the tragic AI-171 accident in June, Air India has announced the continuation of its voluntary“Safety Pause,” a strategic move to reinforce operational safety across its fleet. In a communication to its elite Maharaja Club members, CEO and MD Campbell Wilson reiterated the airline's unwavering commitment to passenger safety, transparent operations, and elevated service standards.“At Air India, the safety of our passengers, crew, and aircraft is not just a priority, it is our unwavering commitment and the foundation of every decision we make,” Wilson stated in the email.

Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy's Azadi and former Supreme Court Lawyer AG Noorani's The Kashmir Dispute: 1947–2012 were among 25 books recently banned in Jammu & Kashmir, for allegedly being against the country's integrity and promoting separatism. The action was taken under Section 96 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023, stating that these books spread hateful content and mislead youth towards terrorism. It has also been alleged that these books promote separatism and terrorism under the guise of historical or political interpretations, influencing the minds of youth and defame the security forces.

Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as sabre-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight. A silent prayer was held at 8:15 am (2315 GMT), the moment when US aircraft Enola Gay dropped "Little Boy" over the western Japanese city on August 6, 1945. On a sweltering morning, hundreds of black-clad officials, students and survivors laid flowers at the memorial cenotaph, with the ruins of a domed building in the background, a stark reminder of the horrors that unfolded. In a speech, Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui warned of "an accelerating trend toward military buildup around the world", against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the chaos in the Middle East.

With the iPhone 17 series anticipated to arrive next month, Apple is preparing for what may be one of its most significant iPhone releases in years. Industry sources estimate that early September is the most likely window, even though the corporation has not formally announced the date yet. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the reveal dates may be September 9 or September 10. This would be in line with Apple's custom of hosting iPhone events in the second week of September.

Rockstar Games has officially announced May 26, 2026 as the global release date for Grand Theft Auto 6. However, insiders hint that internal discussions could push the date slightly further. Two trailers have already been released, giving fans a peek into the highly anticipated open-world title - the first showcasing the world of GTA 6, and the second introducing lead characters Jason and Lucia.

A senior official of the Argentina Football Association (AFA) reportedly accused the Kerala government of failing to uphold an agreement regarding the planned visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team to the state. Leandro Petersen, AFA's Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, shifted responsibility to the state authorities after confirmation that the World Cup-winning team would not travel to Kerala this year to play two friendly matches, despite repeated assurances from Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. An RTI document obtained by Asianet News had revealed that the Kerala government spent Rs 13 Lakh Abdurahiman's visit to Spain purportedly to invite Argentina Football Team and their talisman Lionel Messi. The minister had earlier claimed that bringing Messi wouldn't cost the government a 'single rupee', later stating that Messi and Argentina would not visit India due to scheduling conflicts.

India's series-levelling win at The Oval was to be etched in the annals of history. The win became India's narrowest win in Test cricket in terms of runs, surpassing their 13-run triumph over Australia in Mumbai in 2004-05 season. The Oval Test also marked the first time India managed to win either the fifth or sixth Test of a series away from home. It had taken them 17 attempts to get there. Their only other experience of playing a sixth Test overseas was back in 1982-83, at Karachi in Pakistan, and even that had ended in a draw. The match was defined by the brilliance of Mohammed Siraj, who picked up the final wicket of the game and was the leading wicket taker of the series with 23 wickets, the joint-most by an Indian bowler in a Test series in England, a record he now shares with Jasprit Bumrah, who achieved the same across the 2021 and 2022 legs.