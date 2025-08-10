'Our Goal Is Not To Occupy...': Netanyahu Vows Fresh Gaza Offensive To 'Finish The Job' Against Hamas

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended plans for a new military offensive in Gaza, declaring Israel“has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas.” Speaking to foreign media in Jerusalem, he insisted,“Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza.”

Netanyahu pushed back against what he called a“global campaign of lies” amid growing condemnation of the plan at home and abroad. He said there was a“fairly short timetable” for next steps, which would include demilitarizing Gaza , establishing Israeli“overriding security control” there, and installing a non-Israeli civilian administration.

The prime minister also revealed he had ordered the military to“bring in more foreign journalists” to Gaza - a notable shift, as outside reporters have largely been restricted to military-escorted embeds.

Growing civilian toll as Palestinians seek aid

At least 26 Palestinians were killed Saturday while seeking aid in the Gaza Strip, according to hospital officials and witnesses. The casualties occurred along food convoy routes and at privately run aid distribution points.

Ten people died near the newly built Morag corridor separating Rafah and Khan Younis, Nasser hospital reported. Six more were killed waiting for aid near the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry and Shifa hospital.

In central Gaza, witnesses said warning shots preceded direct fire on aid-seekers near a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) site.“First, it was in the air, then they started to fire at the people,” said Sayed Awda, who was waiting hundreds of meters away. Awda hospital confirmed four deaths from gunfire.

The GHF denied any incidents at or near its sites, claiming the violence was linked to“crowds trying to loot aid convoy.” Israel's military also reported no troop involvement in the incidents.

Airstrikes continue as hunger crisis deepens

Seven Palestinians were killed in separate airstrikes - three near Gaza City's fishermen's port, and four, including two children, in Khan Younis. Israel did not immediately comment on the strikes but has accused Hamas of operating from civilian areas.

Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry reported two more children dead from malnutrition-related causes, bringing the total to 100 since the war began. Another 117 adults have died from hunger-related issues since late June.

The war's death toll now stands at 61,400 Palestinians, according to the ministry, which does not differentiate between fighters and civilians but says about half the victims are women and children.

Labor strike urged in Israel over Gaza city offensive

Inside Israel, opposition to the planned Gaza City takeover is intensifying. Families of hostages and their supporters called for a general strike next week, warning the operation could endanger captives.

Tens of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv Saturday night in one of the largest anti-government protests in recent months.

Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband Omri remains in Gaza , appealed directly to US President Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff:“The decision to send the army deeper into Gaza is a danger to my husband, Omri. But we can still stop this disaster.”

Of the 251 people abducted in Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, killing about 1,200, roughly 50 remain in Gaza, with 20 believed alive.

Israeli operations expand in West Bank

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the northern West Bank on Sunday, announcing that military operations in refugee camps would continue until at least the end of the year.

He said security warnings about attacks had dropped by 80% since operations began in January. However, about 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced this year - the largest such exodus since Israel captured the territory in 1967.

Israel argues the campaign is necessary to suppress militancy, as violence in the West Bank has surged since the Gaza war erupted.

(With AP inputs)

