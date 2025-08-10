Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Command Post Near Oleshky, Eliminating Over 20 Invaders
“A precision bombing strike by the Ukrainian Air Force successfully hit the command post of the occupiers' battalion in the Oleshky area. According to preliminary information, about 25 occupiers were killed, and at least 11 were wounded,” the statement reads.Read also: Defense Forces continue to control Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region
Intelligence reports indicate that among those killed were key figures in the battalion's leadership, including the commander, chief of staff, chief of engineering service, and a platoon commander.
Earlier, the General Staff also confirmed a successful strike on the Saratov oil refinery in the Russian Federation.
