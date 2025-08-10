Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Command Post Near Oleshky, Eliminating Over 20 Invaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a statement posted on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cited by Ukrinform, a precision airstrike carried out by the Ukrainian Air Force struck the command post of a Russian battalion.

“A precision bombing strike by the Ukrainian Air Force successfully hit the command post of the occupiers' battalion in the Oleshky area. According to preliminary information, about 25 occupiers were killed, and at least 11 were wounded,” the statement reads.



Intelligence reports indicate that among those killed were key figures in the battalion's leadership, including the commander, chief of staff, chief of engineering service, and a platoon commander.

Earlier, the General Staff also confirmed a successful strike on the Saratov oil refinery in the Russian Federation.

