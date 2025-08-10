Air Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Wounded Rise To 19, Search For People Under Rubble Continues
"At 17:50, the Russians dropped two aerial bombs (type to be specified) on two areas of the regional center. They hit the city bus station building and a private medical clinic nearby. As of 7:50 p.m., 19 people are known to have been injured. Police, rescuers , medics, and municipal services are working at the sites of the strikes," the report said.
According to the State Emergency Service , one of the victims was pulled from the rubble.
As a result of the occupiers' air strike, the bus station building, the gas station area, nearby buildings, and vehicles were partially destroyed.
Police continue to provide assistance to the victims.
A reception point for reports and notifications of property damage and other incidents caused by the attack is being set up at the site of the strike.
Investigative teams are documenting the consequences of the Russians' war crime.
The incident has been classified under Part 1 of Article 438 (War Crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Fedorov previously reported that those affected by the attack on Zaporizhzhia suffered multiple mine-blast injuries.
“Multiple mine-blast injuries to the limbs, head, and abdominal cavity - these are the injuries sustained by people who were near the bus station when the enemy struck it,” he wrote.
Among the victims are men aged 24, 38, 39, 41, and 56, and women aged 25 and 77. Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate.Read also: Enemy strikes transport infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia , causing casualties
Fedorov also released a video showing rescuers searching for people under the rubble.
Dog handlers are working at the site.
An enemy guided aerial bomb completely destroyed the central bus station building.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with two guided aerial bombs , hitting the central bus station and a student clinic. Twelve people were reported injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment