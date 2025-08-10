Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan To Host Multilateral Meeting On Syria With Washington, Damascus

Jordan To Host Multilateral Meeting On Syria With Washington, Damascus


2025-08-10 03:05:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that Amman will host a multilateral meeting on Tuesday with Syria and the United States to discuss the situation in Syria.
The ministry said the talks aim to support reconstruction efforts based on principles that ensure Syria's security, stability, sovereignty, and meet the aspirations of its people.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, and US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack are set to attend, along with officials from the three countries.
The meeting follows a previous round of talks held in Amman on July 19 focused on shoring up the ceasefire in Syria's southern Suwayda province. (end)
amn


MENAFN10082025000071011013ID1109909175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search