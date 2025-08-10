403
Jordan To Host Multilateral Meeting On Syria With Washington, Damascus
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that Amman will host a multilateral meeting on Tuesday with Syria and the United States to discuss the situation in Syria.
The ministry said the talks aim to support reconstruction efforts based on principles that ensure Syria's security, stability, sovereignty, and meet the aspirations of its people.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, and US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack are set to attend, along with officials from the three countries.
The meeting follows a previous round of talks held in Amman on July 19 focused on shoring up the ceasefire in Syria's southern Suwayda province. (end)
