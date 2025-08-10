Look: 35 New Judges Sworn In At Dubai Courts Sheikh Mohammed Presides Over Ceremony

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai Courts. The ceremony took place at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the new judges success in their roles, emphasising the importance of upholding justice and integrity.

The Ruler also affirmed that an independent judiciary is essential to ensure social stability and protect people's rights. He highlighted the key role of judges in upholding the rule of law, delivering justice, and supporting national development, noting that fair rulings help build a society founded on justice, trust, and prosperity.

The newly appointed judges expressed their gratitude for the trust placed in them and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and rule of law.

