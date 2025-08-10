India: 3 Arrested For Smuggling Over 6Kg Of Marijuana At New Delhi Airport

Customs officials at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have arrested three Indian men for allegedly smuggling marijuana worth over Rs60 million (Dh2.5 million).

The incident took place in the early hours of August 7, when officers, following targetted checks, intercepted the passengers at the green channel of Terminal 3. Two of them had arrived from Bangkok on Air India flight AI2303, while the third suspect flew in on Thai Airways flight TG331 - both landing on August 6.

During baggage screening, officers discovered 12 polythene pouches hidden inside trolley bags. The green-coloured substance inside, weighing 6.03kg (6,032.5 grams) in total, tested positive for marijuana during a preliminary diagnostic check. Officials estimate the value of the seized narcotics at around Rs60,300,000 (Dh2.52 million).

The passengers were taken into custody under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the contraband, along with the concealment materials, was confiscated. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

Just last month, authorities in Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, seized more than 4kg of cocaine , valued at around Rs400 million (Dh17.05 million) concealed inside superhero comics and magazines carried by an Indian passenger travelling from Doha to Bengaluru.

Indian national travelling from Doha to Mumbai was also arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs hidden in boxes of Oreo biscuits. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, seized cocaine worth Dh26.7 million from a woman at the Mumbai International Airport, reports in the Indian media said.

Only July 11, Khaleej Times reported that a key suspect in a major Indian narcotics case has been extradited from the UAE to India, Indian authorities confirmed.

Kubbawala Mustafa, wanted by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in operating a synthetic drug manufacturing facility, was extradited to India through coordinated efforts between India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi.