Military Production Minister Discusses Cooperation With Japan In Key Manufacturing Sectors

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Salah El-Din, Egypt's Minister of State for Military Production, recently met with Oka Fumio, Japan's Ambassador to Cairo, along with his accompanying delegation, to discuss the progress and prospects of industrial and technological cooperation between Egypt and Japan.

The meeting focused on ways to leverage global expertise and localize advanced technologies in Egypt's manufacturing sector, aligning with Egypt's long-term sustainable development goals. Salah El-Din emphasized that the Ministry of Military Production, which is home to numerous companies and units, has the capacity for high-quality manufacturing, technological, and technical innovations.

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry's strong commitment to strengthening cooperation with Japan in the manufacturing sector, particularly in incorporating cutting-edge Japanese technologies into local industries. This approach, he explained, is vital for responding to the current global changes that demand a greater reliance on local production capabilities.

Salah El-Din shared the successful history of collaboration between the Ministry of Military Production and Japan, including a notable partnership with Mizuha Company to develop a water extraction device. The device, which extracts water from the air, is produced by Helwan Company for Metallic Appliances (Factory 360 Military). After more than a year of development, the device now boasts a local component rate exceeding 70% and has passed rigorous climate testing. It has also been proven to meet drinking water standards as set by Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population.

He also stressed that the Ministry is open to further cooperation with both Egyptian and international private sector companies to enhance existing product lines and develop new technologies.

The Minister highlighted the strategic importance of combining Japan's advanced technologies with Egypt's manufacturing, human, and technical expertise, aiming to bolster national production capacity and improve the quality of local industries. This collaboration supports Egypt's broader goals for sustainable industrial development.

Ambassador Oka Fumio expressed Japan's dedication to enhancing the longstanding partnership between the two countries. He emphasized Japan's continued commitment to supporting joint projects that reflect both countries' ambitions for mutual success.

The Ambassador praised the Ministry of Military Production for its pivotal role in Egypt's military manufacturing sector, noting that its surplus production capacity is being increasingly utilized for civilian manufacturing and export purposes.

Fumio reiterated Japan's willingness to collaborate closely with the Ministry and other stakeholders to overcome any challenges and strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations. He also expressed optimism about the growing economic ties between the two countries and stated his intent to invite Japanese investors to explore the Ministry's manufacturing capabilities for future joint ventures.