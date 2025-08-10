Jordan To Host Tripartite Meeting On Support Of Syria's Reconstruction

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan will host a joint Jordanian-Syrian-US meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Syria and explore ways to support the reconstruction process.



The Jordanian News Agency (Petra) reported that the meeting, which will be attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani, US Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, and representatives of relevant institutions from the three countries, is a continuation of the talks hosted by Amman on July 19 to discuss consolidating the ceasefire in southern Syria's Suwayda Governorate.



The agency reported that Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, will also hold separate bilateral talks with Al Shaibani and Barrack.



